Waukesha Art Angel Art Crawl, 4 to 10 p.m.

Thanks to quarterly gallery nights, the contents of Milwaukee's galleries are familiar to most local art lovers by now, but this evening the region gets a chance to check out what downtown Waukesha's 50-plus galleries, studios, cafés and gift shops have to offer: an eclectic mix of tasteful traditional art and trendy, modern designs. Get a jump on some holiday shopping while touring the city's refurbished historical buildings and taking in live music on Main Street. Several businesses will use the occasion to host their grand openings.­