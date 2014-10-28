This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 30-Nov. 5

× Expand Bob Odenkirk @ Pabst Theater, Nov. 4

Thursday, Oct. 30

Ladders w/ Ugly Brothers, Lousy Trouts and King Courteen @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn, 9 p.m.

The Breadking collective’s umbrella continues to widen, with a roster that now houses the antsy indie-rock of Animals in Human Attire, the pointed math-rock of Temple and the beatific folk and bluegrass of The Calamity Janes, among many others. Ladders is the latest project formed from the Riverwest music collective’s circle, and like every group aligned with Breadking, they’re specific in the influences, drawing from the weary guitars of ’90s indie acts like American Music Club and Grant Lee Buffalo as well as the congenial campfire spirit of more recent country-inspired indie ensembles like Megafaun and Fleet Foxes. An invitingly easygoing listen that finds all four members contributing songwriting as if between pulls from a shared bottle, Ladders’ debut album Suha marks an important milestone for Breadking: It’s the collective’s first physical release as a record label. Ladders plays an album release show tonight.

Night of the Living Dead Puppet Show @ The Oriental Theatre, 7 p.m.

The ability to work in multiple media is the sign of a truly great story, so it’s not surprising that George Romero’s 1968 zombie masterpiece Night of the Living Dead has been so frequently reimagined by both cartoons and comic books. Since 2007, the story has been told in an even less conventional format: through puppets. Milwaukee’s Angry Young Men, Ltd. performance troupe has condensed the film into a scene-for-scene recreation that doesn’t skimp on the gore. This year, however, the local Halloween tradition will come to an end. The company has announced that this will be their final performance of its Night of the Living Dead Puppet Show .

Friday, Oct. 31

Milwaukee Bucks Home Opener w/ Frank Caliendo @ BMO Harris Bradley Center, 7:30 p.m.

Between the team’s new ownership and its roster filled with young talent, this feels like the beginning of a new era for the Milwaukee Bucks. After years of pleading from fans, the team has finally begun the process of rebuilding. And while expectations are low for this season—this is, after all, a young and untested team—they’re high for the future, leaving fans plenty to celebrate at this year’s home opener. For its part, the Bucks have brought in some extra halftime entertainment for the occasion: comedian Frank Caliendo, a Waukesha native and “MADtv x93 alum who specializes in impressions.

88Nine Radio Milwaukee Halloween Bash w/ Sonny Knight and The Lakers @ Turner Hall Ballroom, 7 p.m.

One of the more satisfying musical trends of the last 10 years or so has been the renewed interest in veteran soul artists who never found the fame they deserved the first time around. Sonny Knight is one of the many singers who has been belatedly enjoying the spotlight thanks to the soul revival. With his new band The Lakers, the Twin Cities singer released a funky new album earlier this year, I’m Still Here , and as part of his victory lap behind that record he’ll headline this latest installment of 88Nine Radio Milwaukee’s annual Halloween Bash at the Turner Hall Ballroom. The party promises to be a spirited affair, with a performance from BJ Daniel’s Drag Revue, a soul dance party from DJ Kid Millions, music from 88Nine DJs and a costume contest.

Sabbatic in Hell Halloween Party @ Sabbatic, 9 p.m.

Sabbatic celebrates the darker side of All Hallows’ Eve with this party. Following a 5-9 p.m. happy hour that will include a free Halloween makeup booth for those looking to add some finishing touches to their costumes, DJ Billy Boy Brad will spin a night’s worth of creepy jams. There will also be a costume contest offering $1,000 worth in cash and prizes, and a midnight spider eggs drop. For those who can’t stay in one place all night, the Tin Widow across the street will host its own Halloween festivities featuring unusual shots and a display of large insects courtesy of the Creepy Crawly Zoo.

Saturday, Nov. 1

John Prine w/ Jason Wilber @ The Pabst Theater, 7 p.m.

John Prine started his career unassumingly, delivering mail in Maywood, Ill., before Kris Kristofferson noticed him at open mics in Chicago. The folk singer gained national attention with his 1971 self-titled debut, which would eventually rank 458th on Rolling Stone ’s 500 greatest albums of all time. The acclaimed singer-songwriter survived a battle with throat cancer in the late ’90s. It left him with a much hoarser growl, but he’s put that gravelly voice to good use on his recent run of poignant, largely acoustic studio albums. His latest release, 2011’s The Singing Mailman Delivers , nods to his early roots, compiling some of his very first recordings.

Sunday, Nov. 2

Gov’t Mule @ The Pabst Theater, 8 p.m.

In a jam scene filled with prolific musicians, few are more ubiquitous than guitarist Warren Haynes. He began his career in the late ’80s as the fresh blood in a reunited Allman Brothers Band, expanded his profile in the ’90s with his more overtly jammy and eclectic Southern-rock group Gov’t Mule, and made his presence further felt on the Bonnaroo circuit with his many solo performances and his long tenure with Phil Lesh and Friends. Gov’t Mule remains Haynes’ primary project, though. Last year the group released its tenth album, Shout! , which came loaded with guest appearances from Dave Matthews, Ben Harper, Elvis Costello, Dr. John, Steve Winwood and Jim James, among others.

Har Mar Superstar and The Pizza Underground @ Hotel Foster, 8 p.m.

What percentage of attendees at this Pizza Underground show will be there out of genuine appreciation for the music? We’re guessing 10% is too generous of an estimate. The bulk will almost certainly be there for the sheer novelty of seeing a fading celebrity (Macaulay Culkin, the Home Alone kid, now 34) playing jokey covers of classic Velvet Underground songs rewritten to celebrate one of the Internet generation’s favorite memes: pizza. A perfect cocktail of ’90s nostalgia, hipster cool and click-bait absurdism, this kind of thing is pure red meat for Millennials—just don’t expect the music to be any good. The Pizza Underground shares this bill with faux soul man Har Mar Superstar, another act that thrives on irony.

Tuesday, Nov. 4

Bob Odenkirk @ The Pabst Theater, 8 p.m.

If Bob Odenkirk had disappeared after his HBO sketch comedy program “Mr. Show x93 ended, his reputation in comedy would have been well cemented. That show was one of the defining comedy institutions of its time, laying the groundwork for dozens of sketch comedy troupes and TV programs that have come since. In recent years Odenkirk’s reputation has only grown, however, largely because of his work as the morally bankrupt lawyer Saul Goodman on the AMC thriller “Breaking Bad, x93 a role that played on Odenkirk’s effusive comic presence but also showcased some serious dramatic acting chops. Next year Odenkirk will anchor the “Breaking Bad x93 spinoff “Better Call Saul, x93 but first he’s hitting the road to promote his new collection of comedic fiction, A Load of Hooey . Each ticket to this author appearance includes an autographed copy of the book.