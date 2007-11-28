The Sklight Opera Theatre continues its production of White Christmas, the musical Shepherd Express critic Russ Bickerstaff calls %uFFFDthe classiest Christmas show in the theatre district this year,%uFFFD today with two presentations, at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Based on the 1954 Bing Crosby/Rosemary Clooney film, the play follows two army pals who create a show in order to raise money for a lodge owned by their former army commander, but the plot is mostly an excuse for a number of Irving Berlin songs, including the best-selling title tune.