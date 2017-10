The Wild Space Dance Company may specialize in dance, obviously, but their productions combine elements from all the major arts‹music, theater, visual art‹into live-wire, choreographed pastiches. In the company¹s latest presentation, <b>Balancing Forces</b>, which opens tonight at the Stiemke Theater with an 8 p.m. performance, the dancers and choreographers explore themes of power, balance and attraction in pieces set to a soundtrack of pop and ambient music, as well as sampled text.