Shank Hall, 8 p.m. There are now two Wishbone Ashes on the market, both of which feature exactly one original member from the British hard-rock group. The Wishbone Ash appearing tonight is the better regarded of the two, led by original guitarist Andy Powell. When Powell seized control of the band in the mid-'90s, he took the group in some unorthodox directionsinfamously recording a pair of dance-inspired records under the Wishbone Ash brand namebut he's since turned the group into a less-contentious, classic-rock nostalgia act, releasing a neverending stream of live albums.­