The Cactus Club, 10 p.m. Sweden’s Witchcraft doesn’t try to hide its influences. They began modestly as a tribute to ’70s doom metal gods Pentagram, a group themselves heavily indebted to early Black Sabbath, and Witchcraft’s three well-received albums nod heavily to both those metal icons. Witchcraft even records with vintage, ’70s equipment, making their albums sound like authentic relics from the Me Decade.