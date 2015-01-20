Throwback Thursdays at 3041 North

× Expand Thinkstock

There have likely been other inner city clubs, featuring old school R&B and hip-hop, with early starting times.. But there's only one that offers free food, drink specials and the impeccable taste and inventiveness of the man who warms up the folks who fill seats at Lambeau Field. Throwback Thursdays start at 6 p.m., Jan. 22 at 3041 North (3041 W. North Ave.) with music provided by Dr. B.

The good doc's highest-profile residency nowadays may be as the Green Bay Packers' pre-game DJ, but his CV extends far back as Milwaukee's hip-hop scene in its nascent mid-'80s days with Dr. B. & Royal Dynasty. Between then and today have been numerous club and radio residencies, international DJ competition trophies, product endorsement deals, private pressing remixes, work at the city's first dance-oriented record shop (The Scratch Pad) and a nigh indefatigable work ethic. He’s a hometown musical treasure throwing down at a space known to lay out fine victuals with reduced price beverages? Let the weekend begin!