Michael Gene Sullivan's adaptation of <i>1984</i> taps into the disturbing universal elements of George Orwell's dystopian classic. The play consists of two extended interrogation scenes separated by an intermission in a vivid Project Empty Space production at the Alchemist Theatre. Christopher Elst plays Winston, a man who is asked to answer for his personal activities. Party members grill the man on his life events, re-enacting them for him in an effort to get him to understand the error of his ways. At the center of it all is a striking, chilling performance by Michael Keiley. His is the voice you hear throughout the play. When Keiley appears onstage, Winston's dark reformation is nearly complete.