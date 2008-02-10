2008 Festival of Films in French

In 1967, French icon Catherine Deneuve starred in a sensational drama called Belle de Jour, about a housewife who, although disinterested in sex with her husband, takes on a day job as a prostitute. Thirty-eight years later, actor Michel Piccoli reprised his role from that film for a sinister 2006 sequel/homage from director Manoel de Oliveira called Belle Toujours. Tonight, as part of its Festival of Films in French, the UWM Union Theatre screens both films, starting at 5 p.m. A talkback will follow the 7 p.m. screening of Belle Toujours.