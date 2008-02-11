The UWM Union Theatre’s ongoing 2008 Festival of Films in French isn’t all glamorous shots of gorgeous people strolling through scenic Paris. Many of the selections take a look at the country’s bleaker side. For instance, Wesh, Wesh, What’s Going On?, a 2005 drama that screens at 7 p.m., follows an immigrant family living in a Parisian housing project as they welcome home a son returning from prison. And Samia, at 9 p.m., is a sympathetic look at a 15-year-old Arab girl who fits in neither at school nor at home. Both screenings are free and followed by talkbacks.