The UWM Union Theatre kicks off its 2008 Festival of Films in French with two Milwaukee premieres. Maurice Richard, at 7 p.m., tells the story of the infamous French Canadian hockey player who sparked racial riots in the 1950s while standing up against racism in his league. In the drama Private Fears in Public Places, at 9:30 p.m., six lonely and luckless Paris residents cross paths as they look for romance.