88Nine Radio Milwaukee honors the winners of its listener-choice Milwaukee Music Awards tonight with a party featuring performances from some of the nominated artists: The Delta Routine, Boy Blue, Logic & Raze, Trapper Schoepp & the Shades, and Jayme Dawicki. The live music will start around 7:30 p.m., but the doors will open at 6 p.m. for a pre-show networking event for local musicians co-sponsored by the Yellow Phone Music Conference. Representatives from many local venues, studios, booking agencies and publications (including the <i>Shepherd Express</i>) will be on hand to meet and socialize with area performers, who are encouraged to bring CDs and media kits to share.
88Nine Radio Milwaukee Music Awards and Networking Party
Tonight @ Turner Hall Ballroom, 6 p.m.
