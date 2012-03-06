88Nine Radio Milwaukee Music Awards and Networking Party

88Nine Radio Milwaukee honors the winners of its listener-choice Milwaukee Music Awards tonight with a party featuring performances from some of the nominated artists: The Delta Routine, Boy Blue, Logic & Raze, Trapper Schoepp & the Shades, and Jayme Dawicki. The live music will start around 7:30 p.m., but the doors will open at 6 p.m. for a pre-show networking event for local musicians co-sponsored by the Yellow Phone Music Conference. Representatives from many local venues, studios, booking agencies and publications (including the <i>Shepherd Express</i>) will be on hand to meet and socialize with area performers, who are encouraged to bring CDs and media kits to share.