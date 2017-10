The Milwaukee trio Absolutely isn't beholden to any lone form of punk. Instead, the group cribs generously from melodic post-hardcore, spry math-rock, combustible emo, riff-heavy stoner rock and winking grunge. That may read like a mess on paper, but the group's eagerness to follow all these sounds wherever they may lead made their debut album, <i>Learns to Love Mistakes</i>, one of last year's most exhilarating punk records, local or otherwise.