Accidental Genius: Art from the Anthony Petullo Collection

Anthony Petullo, an avid outsider-art collector and philanthropist, gifted more than 300 works to the Milwaukee Art Museum, approximately 200 of which will be on display for this exhibition. Petullo's collection includes works by a variety of self-taught American and European artists. Frenchman Jean Dubuffet described this genre as "Art Brut," art created by those "outside the boundaries of traditional art culture." This genre includes artists working purely from imagination, free from mainstream cultural influences or in solitude. Sometimes these artists live in socially marginal settings, such as prisons or mental institutions. The exhibit runs through May 6.