Ace Hood is nobody's idea of a great rapper, except perhaps for DJ Khaled, who signed the fellow Floridian to his We the Best Music Group and helped nurture his career. After a slow start and a pair of albums that only sold modestly, 2008's <i>Gutta</i> and 2009's <i>Ruthless</i>, Ace Hood finally scored a legitimate hit with last year's solid <i>Blood, Sweat & Tears</i> and its menacing, Lex Luger-produced single “Hustle Hard.” The success of that single (and its fantastic, Lil Wayne-assisted remix in particular) helped the 24-year-old rapper sign to Birdman's Young Money/Cash Money roster earlier this year.