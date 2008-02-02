The UWM Union Theatre concludes its African American Film Festival tonight with three documentaries. July ’64, at 7 p.m., relives the sudden Rochester, New York race riots, while Autumn’s Eyes, at 8:15 p.m., is a look at poverty seen through the eyes of a three-year-old girl whose teenage mother has been imprisoned. Autumn’s Eyes may paint a bleak sociological picture, but the night ends on a more uplifting note at 9:30 p.m. with Goin’ To Chicago, an inspiring 1994 documentary about the great migration of African Americans in the south to more tolerant northern cities.