Athens, Ala., rockers Alabama Shakes made a fast impression with their gleefully howled homage to Southern soul and gospel-blues, as evidenced by the interest in this sold-out concert. A short, self-titled EP last fall has generated excitement for the group's upcoming debut LP, <i>Boys & Girls</i>, which will be released on Dave Matthews' ATO Records in April. Last month, the group performed its lead single “Hold On” on “Conan.”