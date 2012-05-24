Alejandro Escovedo and the Sensitive Boys w/ Jesse Malin

In the late '90s, the alt-country magazine <i>No Depression</i> named Alejandro Escovedo the artist of the decade, an honor the roots-rocker would surely have been up for again had the print publication lasted until the end of this past decade. After surviving a nearly fatal bout with Hepatitis C at the start of the 2000s, Escovedo went on to record two of his liveliest, most vital records: 2006's haunting <I>The Boxing Mirror</i> and 2008's looser, harder-rocking <i>Real Animal</i>. Escovedo's 2010 album <i>Street Songs of Love</i> was his most pop-oriented in years, smoothing out some of the darkness and rough edges that colored the previous two discs.