Alex de Grassi: "A Story of Floating Weeds"

Alex de Grassi has literally written the book on fingerstyle guitar, or at least one of them. This month he released <i>The Alex de Grassi Fingerstyle Guitar Method</i>, an instructional book that details his approach to steel-string guitar. At this concert, de Grassi will perform his original 2006 score for the 1934 silent film <i>A Story of Floating Weeds</i> during a screening of the movie. The Japanese drama follows Kihachi, a traveling actor whose theater troupe leads him to a small town where a former lover has raised his son. It's regarded as one of director Yasujiro Ozu's finest works. <P>