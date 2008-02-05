Since the early 1960s, musician and songwriter Allen Toussaint has led a successful solo career peppered with numerous collaborations with such luminaries as The Band, Dr. John and Solomon Burke, but he’s still better-known through other artists’ covers of his songs, most notably ‘Working in the Coalmine.” Tonight at 8 p.m. he headlines a bill at the Potawatomi Bingo Casino that will likely showcase selections from The River in Reverse, the 2006 collaboration with Elvis Costello that Toussaint filled with moving odes to his native city and fellow citizens of post-Katrina New Orleans.