Directed by Sandy Ernst, the Milwaukee Rep's production of <i>Always…Patsy Cline</i> casts Kelley Faulkner in the lead role of Cline, who stood above many country singers of her time with the rich depth of her voice. The audience is introduced to her in a performance at the Grand Ole Opry. Faulkner is paired with Angela Iannone, who makes use of a believable Southern accent to enhance her role as Louise Seger, one of Cline's biggest fans. The musical has proved to be a crowdpleaser; the Milwaukee Rep has extended its run at the Stackner Cabaret through May 20.