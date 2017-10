Through April, the David Barnett Gallery is displaying its first new exhibit of 2008: American Pop Art. More than 30 prints and paintings from Barnett's private collection are featured, including works by important 20th-century figures such as Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, Wayne Thiebaud and Robert Rauschenberg. A collection of small "object boxes" constructed by contemporary German craftsman Volker Kuhn in satirical homage to these pop artists will also be on display.