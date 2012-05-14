Amy Ray w/ The Shadowboxers

Amy Ray and Emily Saliers have come a long way since <i>Strange Fire</i>, their 1987 debut as Indigo Girls, broke into the world of mainstream pop with its hit “Closer to Fine.” Indigo Girls have remained one of the most popular folk-rock duos over the last two decades, releasing 13 studio albums, including last year's <i>Beauty Queen Sister</i>. Always the more rock-minded half of the duo, Ray has indulged her punk leanings on several solo albums she's recorded on the side, including her 2001 solo debut, <i>Stag</i>, which she recorded with the North Carolina queercore band The Butchies. Her latest solo release, <i>Lung of Love</i>, is softer than that record, but it's a bit more varied than the typical Indigo Girls album, a poppy set that nods to Motown and honky-tonk.