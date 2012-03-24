Andrew Bird w/ Eugene Mirman

Andrew Bird first gained exposure in the late '90s as a member of the neo-swing movement, playing with bands like the Squirrel Nut Zippers. By his 2001 album with his band Bowl of Fire, <i>The Swimming Hour</i>, though, he had moved beyond swing to explore a much more complicated pastiche of jazz, rock, folk and world sounds. That album paved the way for his subsequent solo albums, the latest of which is the new <I>Break It Yourself</i>, a typically lovely baroque-pop record. In concert, Bird revels in taking bold risks, often looping himself, leaving plenty of room for error so his songs sound different each night. He shares tonight's show with Eugene Mirman, a standup comic who has also appeared on “Flight of the Conchords” and “Bob's Burgers.”