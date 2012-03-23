Andrew W.K. w/ Math the Band and Aleister X

In the decade since his major-label debut <i>I Get Wet</i> made him an instant icon, hard-rock animal Andrew W.K. has followed some curious whims. He became a motivational speaker, began making regular appearances on Fox News' “Red Eye w/ Greg Gutfeld,” hosted the Cartoon Network game show “Destroy Build Destroy,” recorded a Kit Kat jingle, produced an album for reggae legend Lee “Scratch” Perry and, most bizarrely, released an album of solo new-age piano music, <I>55 Cadillac</i>. Lately the musician has been recapturing his original rowdy muse. Last year he released the EP <i>Party All Goddamn Night</i>, and his current tour marks the 10th anniversary of <i>I Get Wet</i>, which he will perform in its entirety.