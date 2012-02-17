Founded by UW-Milwaukee student organization the Japanese Animation Association, Anime Milwaukee has grown into the state's largest anime convention, attracting hundreds of gamers and anime enthusiasts. This weekend's lineup includes meet-and-greets with voice actors and Internet celebrities, a large exhibition hall, video-game tournaments, a fashion show and a host of film screenings (among the dozens of films this year are <i>High School of the Dead</i>, Soul Eater, Robotech: The Shadow Chronicles, Goemon</i> and <i>Squid Girl</i>). Though many of the titles contain adult content, there also will be extensive children's programming. (Through Sunday, Feb. 19.)