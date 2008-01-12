In Present Music's Art, Architecture and Music audiences are invited on a musical tour of the Milwaukee Art Museum. Though the program begins with a traditional seated performance in the museum's Windhover Hall, where the ensemble will play music that uses art and architecture as a starting point, the evening is soon set in motion. The audience will be divided into three groups, each making its way around the Lubar Auditorium, Bradley Gallery and Contemporary Art Gallery, where the work of Mark Rothko, Andy Warhol and op-art from MAM's newest exhibit, "Sensory Overload," will be enlivened by the sounds of Morton Feldman's Trio for Flutes, Steve Reich's Nagoya Marimbas and Fredrik Högberg's Pop Musikk, to name but a few. The event begins with a pre-concert talk with Chief Curator Joe Ketner at 6 p.m. and visiting composer Alex Mincek at 6:45 p.m, while the trendsetting Bay View boutique Fashion Ninja hosts a runway show at 7:30.