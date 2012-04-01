Art Kumbalek 25th Anniversary Party w/ Brewhaus Polka Kings

One of Milwaukee's finest corner taps celebrates the 25th anniversary of Art Kumbalek's esteemed column for the <i>Shepherd Express</i>. For a quarter century, Kumbalek has been weighing in on the pressing social issues of our time. The Uptowner honors that journalistic legacy with this party, which will feature $5 pitchers and other drink specials, as well as sandwiches and cupcakes. Kumbalek will be sitting in with the Brewhaus Polka Kings and happily accepting pats on the back, handshakes and/or bourbon.