Asher Roth w/ Dylan Fout and The Cranberry Show

Weezer-sampling, Eminem-lionizing rapper Asher Roth introduced himself to radio listeners with “I Love College,” the 2009 breakout single that laid out his M.O.: He loves college, he loves drinking, he loves smoking, he loves women. He's that college guy. Unfortunately for Roth, it's hard to be taken seriously as a rapper when you're best known for a novelty single, and last year Roth was eclipsed by Mac Miller, another young white rapper whose bids for college audiences never felt quite so desperate. Roth will try to prove his staying power later this year, when he releases his sophomore album, <i>Is This Too Orange?</i> Given the title of his current “Asher Roth College Party Tour,” though, nobody is expecting too much artistic growth from the guy.