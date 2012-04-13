Since their inception in the '70s, Austin's Asleep at the Wheel have been the most devout torchbearers of the Western swing style of country music popularized by the late Bob Wills. Throughout the decades, the ensemble has frequently crossed paths with one of Wills' most famous fans, Willie Nelson, with whom they recorded the 2009 collaboration <i>Willie and The Wheel</i>, which included guests Vince Gill and Paul Shaffer. The next year they teamed up with Leon Rausch, the longtime singer in Wills' band The Texas Playboys, for the album <i>It's a Good Day</i>.