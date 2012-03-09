Astronautalis w/ Busdriver and Jel

Seattle rapper Astronautalis rhymes in a mellow, rhythmic flow that owes much to spoken-word poetry over laid-back beats that take cues from rootsy indie-rock. His John Congleton-produced 2008 album, <i>Pomegranate</i>, featured a guest spot from Minneapolis rapper P.O.S.; his latest album, 2011's <i>This Is Our Science</I>, features a much wider array of guests that reflects his cross-genre interests. P.O.S. returns, along with fellow Doomtree collective members Cecil Otter and Lazerbeak, and members of the rock bands Tegan and Sara, Riverboat Gamblers and Midlake.