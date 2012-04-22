Athletes for Autism

Milwaukee's highest cocktail lounge, Blu at the Pfister Hotel, hosts a benefit fund-raiser for National Autism Awareness Month. Celebrities including Green Bay Packers cornerback Jarrett Bush, former Milwaukee Bucks defensive powerhouse Sidney Moncrief and “one call, that's all” attorney David Gruber will serve as the bartenders for the night, and there will be food, music and a silent art auction courtesy of expressionist painter Patricia Obletz. Admission is free, but organizers are requesting a $50 donation.