Augustana w/ Greylag

San Diego rockers Augustana's 2005 debut album <i>All The Stars and Boulevards</i> was a fast-seller, thanks to its weepy big hit “Boston,” which Sheldon from “The Big Bang Theory” memorably described as the perfect fit for “a mix CD for a double suicide.” The song also soundtracked more dramatic scenes on shows like “Smallville” and “One Tree Hill.” Last year the group released a selt-titled album that takes its cues from Bruce Springsteen (perhaps by way of The Killers, the band that seems to have re-sparked a fascination with the Boss in alt-rock circles).