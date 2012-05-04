A full-time gig on NBC's consistently brilliant “Parks and Recreation,” where he plays the small-time government employee and aspiring entertainment mogul Tom Haverford, hasn't kept Aziz Ansari from refining his stand-up routine. This year Ansari self-released his latest comedy special, <I>Dangerously Delicious</i>, another sharp, pop-culture-obsessed set with more celebrity anecdotes in the spirit of the Kanye West and R. Kelly routines from his 2010 special <I>Intimate Moments for a Sensual Evening</i> (this time he mines laughs by dishing about his time hanging out with a much less likely comical figure, Jay-Z).