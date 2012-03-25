It's easy to take B.B. King for granted. For more than 60 years the elder statesman of blues has been touring rigorously, barely slowing down even as he entered his 80s. It was a sobering moment, then, when the widely influential guitarist announced his “farewell tour” in 2006. Fans who had gotten used to seeing King annually were forced to imagine a world where he would no longer be headlining their favorite blues festivals. Within a year or two, though, the legend was back on the road, touring as vigorously as ever. Even at 86, King has no plans of retiring, as this week's three-night stand at the Potawatomi Bingo Casino's Northern Lights Theater makes clear. (Through Tuesday, March 27.)