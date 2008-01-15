Like so many thirty-something bachelors, the heroes in the Milwaukee Repertory Theatre's latest production, The Bachelors, refuse to acknowledge the responsibilities of adulthood. Instead, they spend their days hanging out in a college-like apartment in Madison, Wis. ‹at least until they encounter a mysterious delivery girl who may be the reincarnation of a woman they both wronged in a previous life.) The musical comedy, which kicks off its limited, two-week run tonight with a 7:30 p.m. production, is a thematic successor to two popular Rep productions, Guys on Ice and Lumberjacks in Love.