Bare Wires w/ Midnight Reruns and Slow Walker

As the leader of the trio Bare Wires, Oakland musician Matthew Melton records scruffy garage-pop tunes with an emphasis on the “pop.” His songs share the same earnest and innocent “teenager in love” quality as some of the most memorable releases from the late Jay Reatard, with none of the scuzz or pent-up anger of Reatard's most caustic work. The band kept things short and sweet on last year's relentlessly catchy LP Cheap Perfume. Bare Wires shares this bill with Milwaukee's Midnight Reruns, a group whose punky take on heartland rock 'n' roll is covered with shades of The Replacements and Tom Petty, and Slow Walker, a local group that dished out some killer, Stooges-esque riffs on its 2011 album <I>Good for Business</i>.