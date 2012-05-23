With bassist Marc Friedman, brothers Brad and Andrew Barr have been playing jazzy, semi-improvisational, thinking-man's jam rock since 1996 as The Slip. In recent years The Slip has taken a back seat to other projects, though, including Brad and Andrew's new quartet The Barr Brothers, which joins them with harpist Sarah Page and multi-instrumentalist Andres Vial. Their self-titled 2011 debut introduced a folkier, bluesier sound that might surprise some longtime fans of The Slip, but the brothers' virtuosic chemistry is unmistakable.