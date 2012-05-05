Beer and a Movie: The Goonies

Critics were lukewarm on Richard Donner's adventure comedy <i>The Goonies</i> when it was released in 1985, ranking it as one of the lesser Steven Spielberg-produced family films of the era, but over time the fantastical tale of kids searching for treasure has become one of the more fondly remembered cultural touchstones of the Reagan era. Helping the film's legacy is its cast, which included pre-fame roles from Josh Brolin, Sean Astin and Corey Feldman. Donner has expressed interest in keeping the franchise alive, either through a sequel or a musical adaptation. Both prospects are probably pretty unlikely, frankly, but in the meantime Turner Hall Ballroom will screen this childhood favorite as part of its “Beer and a Movie” series. The movie begins at 7 p.m.; happy-hour specials begin at 5:30 p.m., including a $15 all-you-can-drink deal.