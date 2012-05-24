There's never any shortage of people who want to talk, but good listeners are always in short supply. As the longtime host of Wisconsin Public Radio's “At Issue,” where average Wisconsinites call in to share their thoughts about the issues of the day, Ben Merens knows a thing or two about listening. He recorded an audiobook about the subject, <i>People Are Dying to Be Heard</i>, which draws from some of the many conversations he's had over the years. He'll discuss the book at this free appearance at Boswell Book Co.