Twenty-four-hour play, where troupes have a single day to write, direct and rehearse short plays, have become a popular tradition in recent years, but Berzerk!!!, a joint presentation from the Insurgent Theatre Ambush and Alamo Basement troupes, takes the idea a step further. A dozen or so writers will have just a mere 10 minutes to conceive and finish their play (while the actors are given a comparatively generous 24-hours to rehearse). To further explore the writing process, one writer will have an extra week to fine-tune their off-the-cuff script, then both versions (the quick draft and the incubated update) will be performed. This one-off show at the Alchemist Theatre, 2569 S. Kinnickinnick Ave., is performed at 8 p.m.