Best of Milwaukee Web Awards Party

This winter, the <i>Shepherd Express</i> and expressmilwaukee.com asked readers to vote for their favorite Milwaukee-area websites, blogs, Twitter personalities and tech-savvy businesses for the second annual Best of Milwaukee Web Awards. The winners of those awards will be printed in next week's issue of the <i>Shepherd</i>, but first they'll be announced at tonight's awards party and networking event at the Wherehouse. There will be a build-your-own-burger bar from Sobelman's, cupcakes from the Milwaukee Cupcake Co., drink specials and door prizes, including an iPad. Doors open at 6 p.m., the awards will be announced at 8 and Milwaukee's hip-hop band Fresh Cut Collective will keep the party going after the awards with a live performance.