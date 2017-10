The Daniel M. Soref Planetarium's popular program Black Holes: The Other Side Of Infinity closes today after a final 3:30 p.m. performance. This look at the fabled astrological phenomenon follows the violent creation of a black hole and attempts to explain why these vacuous, gravity-defying holes exist. Like all presentations at the planetarium, it's preceded by a look at Milwaukee's night skies called Skies Over Milwaukee.