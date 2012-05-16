The Black Keys w/ Arctic Monkeys

There are blues-rock bands that only salt their music with the blues, and then there are bands that absolutely bathe their albums in the blues. The Black Keys are in the latter camp. For a band that was once saddled with comparisons to The White Stripes, the difference between the two groups was, well, black and white. Since teaming with super-producer Danger Mouse for their 2008 album, <i>Attack & Release</i>, the formerly lo-fi blues rock duo has inherited some of the Stripes' commercial mojo. Their 2010 album <i>Brothers</i> was one of the year's blockbuster albums, thanks in large part to its Danger Mouse-produced hit “Tighten Up,” earning the band a bundle of Grammy nominations. Danger Mouse played an even greater role on last year's follow-up, <i>El Camino</i>, co-writing all 11 of its tracks. Openers Arctic Monkeys are touring behind their fourth album, last year's <i>Suck It and See</i>, a consciously accessible album that takes generous cues from The Beatles and the Stones.