Concerned that American media was too biased to cover the Black Power movement properly, Swedish television journalists began following some of the movement's leaders, including Huey Newton, Stokely Carmichael and Angela Davis. Over the better part of a decade, these sympathetic (if sometimes naive) reporters amassed some powerful footage, much of which went unused until it was discovered in a vault nearly 30 years later. Filmmaker Göran Hugo Olsson pieced together the choicest bits into <i>The Black Power Mixtape 1967-1975</i>, a 2011 documentary that tells the story of the movement's rise and shares some theories about its fall.