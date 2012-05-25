Blockhead w/ Big Pauper, Adoptahighway and Plight of a Parasite

New York hip-hop producer Blockhead has provided beats for such underground luminaries as Aesop Rock, Cage and Murs, and he's also a member of the mostly latent joke-rap ensemble Party Fun Action Committee, but he saves his most visionary beats for the largely instrumental records he releases through the seminal British electronic label Ninja Tune. Each is a little more expansiveand a little less grounded in hip-hopthan the last, a trend that carries through his fifth and latest album, last month's <i>Interludes After Midnight</i>, which touches on trip-hop, drum 'n' bass and jazz.