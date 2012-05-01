Internet goofball Bo Burnham was one of the early breakout stars of YouTube, where videos of the then-teenager singing about white supremacists and Helen Keller spread quickly. Comedy Central, never one to miss a chance to capitalize on adolescent-male humor, took the comic singer-songwriter under its wing, making him the youngest performer ever to headline “Comedy Central Presents” and releasing three of his comedy records in as many years, the latest of which, <i>Words Words Words</i>, is the companion album to Burnham's latest TV special.