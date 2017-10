Although it’s unlikely Fox will license another BoDeans for a hit program, the hometown heroes have stayed busy since their ’90s breakthrough, gigging and recording steadily. The BoDeans will spend much of this year promoting their upcoming eighth album, Still, which reunited the group with producer T-Bone Burnett and delivers plenty of their signature, upbeat roots-rock, but tonight’s 8 p.m. Potawatomi Bingo Casino show promises to draw mostly from their back catalogue.