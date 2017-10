Tissue isn't required to attend a screening of the IMAX documentary <I>Born To Be Wild</i>, but it might not be a bad idea to bring some along: This story of two animal-rescue missions is very touching. This uplifting documentary follows two rescue teams, one in the Borneo rainforests and another in the Kenyan savannah, as they rescue and rehabilitate groups of orphaned orangutans and elephants, respectively, then return them to the wilderness.