Thanks to a steady succession of powerhouse hits in the '90s, including the mega-ballads “I'll Make Love to You” and “End of the Road,” Boyz II Men still holds claim to being the most commercially successful R&B act of all time, even if recent albums haven't sold as well as their Clinton-era blockbusters. Since the 2003 departure of Michael McCary (the bassy one) left them a trio, the group has continued to record steadily, including several covers albums (2007's <I>Motown: A Journey Through Hitsville USA</i> and 2009's <i>Love</i>, both of which were produced by Randy Jackson) and last year's <i>Twenty</i>, which features 13 new songs and a second disc of re-recorded Boyz II Men staples.